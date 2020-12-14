Fantasy football winners and losers week 13

Week 13 of NFL action provided a few fantasy losers in key playoff contention games. Despite this, we still saw some great performances. Here are the biggest winners and losers from week 13.Â

As always, scores are in points per reception (PPR) format.

WinnersÂ

Davante Adams, 34 points: Adams hauled in 10 catches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Green Bay Packers. Despite an inconsistent first half of the season, he has prevailed as quarterback Aaron Rodgersâ€™ favorite target, making him an elite fantasy receiver.

Travis Kelce, 27 points: The Kansas City Chiefsâ€™ Kelce left his mark in the Denver Broncosâ€™ defense, racking up 130 yards and a touchdown on the day. As the number one tight end in fantasy, Kelce is a must-start.

Darren Waller, 45 points: Waller was unstoppable this week as he climbed every obstacle the New York Jetsâ€™ defense threw at him. Picking up 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the day, Waller showed just how elite he is.

Losers

Derrick Henry, 6 points: Henry was held without a touchdown and fumbled once against the Cleveland Browns. It is not often that a player like Henry performs this poorly, especially in crucial games late in the season.

Keenan Allen, 9 points: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver hauled in five catches for just 48 yards and no touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. The lackluster numbers marked his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Hunter Henry, 1.5 points: Henry was shut down by a strong New England Patriots defense, catching one pass for five yards.