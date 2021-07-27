Dating in college is dead

Everyone has their definition of love. However, what does this four-letter word mean? Personally, love is caring about someone more than yourself and wanting them to have everything, even if it kills you. Many students come to college fresh out of high school. They have never been on their own before or had to make real-life decisions by themselves.

We are “baby adults.” We don’t know what we want, and we barely even know who we are. So why would we get into a relationship, giving someone 110% of ourselves, when our education is on the line?

There’s too much pressure to find someone in your prime years to spend the rest of your life with. Don’t get me wrong, people finding love is beautiful and I wish that for everyone, but why worry so much about that in college?

We live in what many call “hookup culture,” where we accept sexual experiences with people without forming an emotional bond or being in a committed relationship with said person. With dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, it’s so much easier to meet people who have the same intentions.

The rhetoric about how you need someone to be happier or always to be looking is seriously annoying. I know many people who think that way. Why would you commit yourself to someone during a time where we are supposed to be living our lives, learning who we are and what we like? The idea of committing yourself to a person is scary. I can barely commit to a major.

You don’t need a relationship, but the idea of having someone by your side, someone to go on dates with, hug on, be all coupley with, sounds nice. However, that’s what you focus on? There is no shame to anyone in a relationship while in college, but you have a whole life ahead of you. Don’t waste your time worrying about guys or girls; just focus on being who you want to be, studying and being productive. If a relationship comes your way, it may be worth it, but do not throw away your college experience.

Anyways, I also want to get into a relationship at some point in my life, but right now, I see it as pointless because we’re going to break up as soon as expected. I have always been told to put my expectations down. Those expectations hurt. It’s true; my first college relationship was nothing like I wanted it to be. It broke me, but the breakup also taught me a few things about what I liked and didn’t like.

Our connections with people are trials. When you meet someone new, you get to know them. Eventually, you guys might fall out and you meet the next person. Being in a relationship adds too many steps to the process. You don’t have to be in a relationship to learn what you like and what you don’t. You should come to college to test the waters and see the types of fish, not jump in at first sight.

It just depends on you and what’s best for your life. If you know you aren’t ready for a commitment, don’t rush into one and don’t feel pressured because everyone around you is making these life-changing decisions. Finding love isn’t easy and you have to go through the bad to learn what’s good for you. You never know; your soulmate might be right under your nose.