“Crucial Conversations” spark debate about racial inequality

With racial equity and reconciliation in the limelight, it is more important than ever to engage in difficult conversations on challenging topics. To highlight these issues, Georgia State’s Rialto, Creative Media Industries Institute and the Narrating Justice Project introduced “Crucial Conversations.”

“Crucial Conversations” addresses issues that affect Georgia State students and members of the downtown community like race, police brutality and homelessness. The series features many guests, including Georgia State University Police Department Chief Joseph Spillane and former editors for The Signal, Ada Wood, Daniel Varitek and Kenneth Lockett.

Douglas Blackmon, a Georgia State CMII professor and Pulitzer Prize winner, is the event’s host and moderator. Blackmon sees “Crucial Conversations” as an easily digestible way to talk about difficult topics.

Blackmon finds it difficult to discuss race relations without fear. He compares this fear to “middle schoolers being scared to get on the dance floor.”

“A lot of people who have really good thoughts about these kinds of questions are just afraid to engage in that kind of dialogue,” Blackmon said. “They’re afraid of saying the wrong thing or that if their thoughts are not what they ought to be, someone will be mad at them.”

“Crucial Conversations’” first episode touched on Georgia State’s and Black and white people’s responsibility to combat racial inequality.

Alahna Lark is a Georgia State alumna who works on projects highlighting Black neighborhoods’ struggles in Atlanta, like Sweet Auburn Blues.

During her time on “Crucial Conversations,” Lark spoke about the role white allies play in eradicating racism. She believes allies must have uncomfortable talks with those around them.

“I think keeping these kinds of conversations going is what will have an effect,” she said. “Yes, I think it’s great to have these conversations, but, no, I don’t think just having them every once in a while is enough.”

Lark explained that as a white ally, attending a Black Lives Matter protest is not enough. A real ally corrects questionable comments made by family members at the dinner table, as well.

“If you go to Thanksgiving dinner and you have the uncle who’s saying things that go against what you’re trying to fight for [and] you don’t say anything, then as quickly as you’re doing something that creates social change, you are also contributing to white supremacy and racism by not speaking up,” she said.

Blackmon agrees with Lark that the most effective way to have one’s own crucial conversation is to start with the closest ear willing to listen.

“Georgia State students can engage in these kinds of conversations; in the same way, I advise everybody to [not] be afraid of talking to the person right beside them,” he said.

Touchy subjects like race are never easy to talk about. But when speaking on these topics, it is important to be respectful, honest and open.

“People just need to engage each other and do that in a way where they’re actually ready to listen to one another and be willing to be honest,” Blackmon said.Future episodes of “Crucial Conversations” will air the second Sunday and Wednesday of every month on GPB Channel 8.3 and are available to watch on YouTube.