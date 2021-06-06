Ceez scores 50 points as Hawks Talon finishes strong 4-0 Week 2

Hawks Talon Gaming entered this past weekend at 1-3 and needed to pick up a win over either Raptors Uprising Gaming or Heat Check Gaming. They did more than just get a win: they won four straight games.

But they also may have found the NBA 2K Leagueâ€™s next great pairing in reigning MVP finalist BP and their 11th overall selection, Ceez. In his first season with Hawks Talon, Ceez is averaging a brilliant 26 points and nine assists per game through seven games.Â

This weekend, he finished with 13 points and 11 assists in their first game against Raptors Uprising and followed with a game-high 26 points and career-high seven three-pointers. Then came Saturday night. In the first game against Heat Check Gaming, Ceez poured in 33 points and 10 assists. But then, Ceez exploded for a franchise-record 50 points in the second game.

Last season, it was BP who led the Hawks, but to an underwhelming season 2020 season where they missed the playoffs after finishing 7-9. But with another weapon, and Ceez as the primary ballhandler and BP playing off the ball, both have still been able to get their shots up and score.Â

Following their fifth straight win on Saturday night with a sweep over Heat Check Gaming, Hawks Talon sits at 5-3 as they enter week three of play.

Head coach and manager Wesley Acuff returned talent across the board but also drafted wellâ€“â€“very wellâ€“â€“and Hawks Talonâ€™s five-game win streak may only provide an early preview of what Hawks Talon looks like at their peak.

The entire 2K League community is taking notice of Ceez, who is now eligible for Player of the Week.Â He and Hawks Talon will look to continue their hot start to the season in Week three when they face Celtics Crossover Gaming on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.