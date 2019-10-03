Buckle up for Homecoming Week at Georgia State

Gear up, Panthers — it’s officially Homecoming Week at Georgia State. This week is bound to be exciting for students. Thanks to the Spotlight Board, this week is packed with events ranging from a fashion show, block party and Georgia State’s Got Talent.

Brandon Byrd and Marques Powell, two members of Spotlight’s executive board, are just a few of the people working to ensure a fun and festive week. Byrd, the spirit and traditions director, says the staff’s mission is to “create events that will gardner Panther pride.”

Byrd personally helped coordinate almost every event this week. He said the planning stretched well through the summer, and he was responsible for helping find vendors and locations for events, attending security meetings and much more.

“I’ve had some long nights, frustrating days … literally blood, sweat and tears this summer,” Byrd said. “I’ve worked really hard on it, and I want as many people to come out as possible.”

Powell, the live entertainment director, is in charge of directing Georgia State’s Got Talent. This year, 11 acts are putting on five-minute performances for their peers in the audience. Powell says the show hosts a wide variety of skills, including the use of Chinese yo-yos and step dancing. Typically, only 10 acts are chosen for the talent show, but the judges believed this year there were too many “great talents.”

Powell adds that students will be able to vote for their favorite performance, and will have the chance to compete for a prize during intermission.

Homecoming Week will differ from past years in quite a few ways. The Georgia State Fashion Show is making a comeback, and Powell believes that it will be a hit.

“Being in Atlanta, we’re all very hip on fashion, hip on looks. We also want to give that experience to… dress up, come out, meet [your] peers and have a good time,” Powell said.

The Homecoming Court will be different than ever before. Byrd says to be more inclusive, the requirements for winning the crown have changed. In previous years, only one King and Queen were able to win, and each category allowed space for two students who identify as female, and two who identify as male. This year, the candidates do not have to be split evenly between genders.

“We didn’t want to bar anyone from coming and limit those spots based on gender,” Byrd said. “We’re doing it solely based on your merit and what you’ve done on our campus.”

Freshman Bella Luciano is most interested in the fashion show and block party. Luciano attended her high school’s Homecoming Game and had a lot of fun. Otherwise, there wasn’t much on the agenda besides a dance and the football game.

“There weren’t many events at my high school… and obviously, the football games are bigger and better at Georgia State,” Luciano said. “Also, there’s way more events at Georgia State during Homecoming week, so I’m sure it’ll be pretty hyped.”

Byrd recommends that new students attend the block party. He says this will be a great opportunity to meet other students, and the event will have carnival food, amusement rides and various performances.

He also invites everyone out to the events for a “jam-packed week with lots of fun.”

CALENDAR

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Homecoming Fashion Show

The fashion show is back after a period of discontinuity! This event is drip or drown only. Watch students own the runway in student-designed outfits as they show off their hard work in one of the first events of the week!

Where: Student Center East Ballroom

When: Doors open at 6 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Georgia State’s Got Talent

Modeled after the television series, “America’s Got Talent,” this Spotlight-led competition will not be one to miss. Come out and support your fellow students as they take on the Rialto stage as they sing, dance and show off their talent! The show is free to all students with a PantherID.

Where: Rialto Center for the Arts

When: 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Homecoming Parade

Don’t miss one of the most highly anticipated events this week! Student organizations ranging from fraternities and sororities to student media will decorate their golf carts and show their school spirit at the parade. The parade will go through downtown, beginning on campus. Feel free to bring friends, family, or even coworkers to enjoy the parade together. It’ll totally be worth skipping class for!

Where: Starts at the corner of Gilmer Street and Courtland Street

When: 12 p.m.

Blue and White Dinner and Ball

Prom who? This event is the perfect opportunity to make the memories that’ll be so much better than high school ever was. This dance was previously known as the Royal Ball and returned this year with a new name. Dress up in your finest formal outfits for a night to remember! Enjoy a high-class dinner and then dance into the morning! Visit gsustudenttickets.com to purchase tickets. Only one guest ticket allowed per student with a valid PantherID

Where: Student Center East Ballroom

When: Social hour: 6 to 7 p.m.;

Dinner: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.;

After-Party: 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Homecoming Block Party

Who doesn’t love a good block party? Grab a friend and head to the heart of campus for games, music, food and fun! Make sure you have your PantherID with you because all Georgia State students are allowed in for free and students are allowed to bring one guest.

Where: Gilmer Street and Unity Plaza

When: 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Homecoming Football Game v. Arkansas State

Come on out after tailgating and support the Panthers in their fifth football game of the season! They’ll be facing off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, so let’s pack those stands! You can get your student ticket at GSUStudentTickets.com on your phone.

Where: Georgia State Stadium

When: 3:30 p.m.