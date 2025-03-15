Breaking the Stigma

Zuri Nelson is a Georgia State University graduate making strides in public health. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Public Health in 2021 and actively participating in the Undergraduate Public Health Club, she went on to complete her Master of Public Health (MPH) with a focus on Health Promotion & Behavior in 2023.

While at GSU, she worked as a graduate research assistant on the Skills, Knowledge, & Youth Empowerment Project, a collaboration with the Fulton County Board of Health aimed at addressing disparities in HIV, STIs, and teen pregnancy among African-American youth. In this interview, we discuss her perspectives on key public health issues, like sex education, and how her GSU experiences have shaped her approach to these topics.

The Signal: In your experience, what are some common misconceptions that people have about sexual health?

Nelson: I find that a misconception that people have about sexual health is that people who end up with sexually transmitted infections are somehow “less than” or “unclean.” The reality is, it’s just a disease. People catch them all the time. If someone told you they caught the flu, which is a virus that you can take medication for, you wouldn’t immediately think less of them. In the same way, chlamydia can be treated with a round of antibiotics. Both of them are diseases. It’s just that one is associated with stigma because of the sexual nature.

The Signal: What are some of the most common gaps in current sex education programs, and how can they be addressed to better prepare students for real-world situations?

Nelson: Some of the most common gaps I see in current sex education programs, especially for younger generations, is that they often do not leave room for questions. We live in a world where people can find out information in the blink of an eye – but not all information is good or accurate. I also find that sex education programs follow a very stringent set of rules that focus more on abstinence, puberty and biological processes rather than consent, testing, or how to use or get condoms. In my experience, many individuals feel like providing youth with this information encourages them to have sex, and don’t give them the knowledge that is necessary to protect themselves if they decide to make that choice. Statistically speaking, we see that younger generations are having sex less often than older generations, but they’re also using condoms the least.

The Signal: What do you think is the most important thing young people need to know about HIV/STI prevention?

Nelson: The most important thing to know is that these things are very much preventable. Science has come a long way. PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) alone, when taken consistently, reduces your risk of developing HIV by more than 98%. This combined with condoms gives nearly 100% protection against HIV as well as STIs. PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) also reduces the likelihood of developing HIV after possible exposure when taken within 72 hours – you can think of it as the Plan B of HIV. Another thing that is important to know, and remember, is that you are no less of a person, or “dirty” or “stupid,” for catching an STI. It’s just one of the natural proverbial consequences of being sexually active, which is why we develop so many ways to not only avoid them but to get treatment when we need it.

The Signal: What advice do you have for students who feel uncomfortable or embarrassed talking about sex and safe sex practices?

Nelson: The first thing I tell them is that it’s okay to have questions. So many times I get patients in my office that I can tell are sheepish about asking their questions, and sometimes they even preface them by saying “This may be dumb” – but I’d rather them ask and get the right information than assume and end up in a precarious situation. Remember that your medical professional has often seen and heard it all, and all they want is for you to be as healthy as possible and to make smart health decisions.