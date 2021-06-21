Breaking: Supreme Court rules against NCAA, increases compensation for student-athletes

A United States Supreme Court unanimously announced its decision to allow student-athletes to receive education-based payments Monday morning. Schools will now be able to provide their student-athletes with education-related benefits, such as free laptops or paid post-graduate internships.

Justice Neil Gorsuch delivered the courtâ€™s opinion, which drastically changes the landscape of college sports, a multi-billion dollar industry.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh also voiced his opinion on the decision, which was a 9-0 vote against the NCAA.

“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate,” Kavanaugh wrote. “And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law.”