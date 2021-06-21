Breaking News, Sports, Top Sports

Breaking: Supreme Court rules against NCAA, increases compensation for student-athletes

On June 21, 2021 â€¢ By

A United States Supreme Court unanimously announced its decision to allow student-athletes to receive education-based payments Monday morning. Schools will now be able to provide their student-athletes with education-related benefits, such as free laptops or paid post-graduate internships.

Justice Neil Gorsuch delivered the courtâ€™s opinion, which drastically changes the landscape of college sports, a multi-billion dollar industry.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh also voiced his opinion on the decision, which was a 9-0 vote against the NCAA.

“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate,” Kavanaugh wrote. “And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law.”

 

 

Copyright © 2021 | Georgia State Signal | By Daniel Varitek