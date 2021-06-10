Breaking News: Finalist for Georgia State President Selected

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia announced on June 10 the finalist for the Georgia State Presidency. M. Brian Blake Ph.D, who is currently the executive vice president for Academic Affairs and provost of George Washington University, will become the first African-American president in the University’s 107-year history.

In a news release, USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said, “Dr. M. Brian Blake’s experience as a leader in higher education makes him an outstanding candidate to lead one of the nation’s top universities for innovation in student success while also making sure graduates have the skills they need to work – and make an impact – around Georgia and anywhere in the world.”

In his current role at George Washington University, Blake oversees 10 schools and colleges, three campuses and the academic affairs of 28,000 students. Previous to his position at George Washington he worked at several universities including Drexel University, University of Miami and Georgetown University.

The Signal first reported on the nationwide search for President Mark Becker’s replacement on Sept. 15 of last year after he announced that he would be stepping down this month. We also discussed the possibility and implications of the University’s first black president later that month.

As a native Georgian, Dr. Blake will be returning home to lead the largest university in the state. From all of us here at The Signal at Georgia State, welcome Dr. Blake.