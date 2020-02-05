Breaking News: Atlanta Hawks acquire Clint Capela in four-team trade

The Atlanta Hawks have acquired center Clint Capela from the Houston Rockets as part of a four-team deal that also includes the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Atlanta will additionally be receiving veteran forward Nene in the agreement.

In the deal, Atlanta will be sending forward Evan Turner and a 2020 first-round draft pick (via Brooklyn) to Minnesota.

One of the most valuable players on the trade market, Capela joins a young Atlanta team with a young core.

Formerly playing alongside James Harden and Chris Paul, the 25-year-old is one of the best big men in the pick-and-roll. Even better, his contract does not break the bank. He will make $14.9 million this season, $16 million in 2020-21, $17.1 million in 2021-22 and $18.2 million in 2022-23.

Capela, the 25th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is averaging 13.9 points and a career-high 13.8 rebounds. He will provide a significant boost to the Hawks’ rebounding, ranking fourth in the league with a career-high 13.8 boards. His 1.8 blocks per game are tied for eighth in the league, as he gives Atlanta a much-needed defensive anchor.

For the players, they seem to enjoy the news. Atlanta’s front office promised first-year All-Star Trae Young that he would get help. From what he tweeted out 11 minutes before the news broke, he cannot wait to enjoy playing with his new teammate.

Alas, help has arrived.

The Hawks take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota Wednesday night, where Capela may make his team debut. His first home game could be Sunday when the Hawks host the New York Knicks at 6:00 pm at State Farm Arena.