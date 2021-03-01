Breaking: Hawks, Lloyd Pierce part ways

The Atlanta Hawks have dismissed head coach Lloyd Pierce after two-and-a-half seasons, according to ESPNâ€™s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Pierce posted a 63-120 record in two-and-a-half seasons with the franchise and never reached the playoffs.

Following an impressive 5-1 start, the Hawks currently sit at 11th place in the East with a 14-20 record.

Pierce began his stint with Atlanta in the 2018-2019 season but posted a measly 29-53 record in his first season. His second year at the helm wasnâ€™t much better. The Hawks finished with the second-worst record in the East at 20-47 and were one of eight teams not invited to the Orlando Bubble.Â According to Wojnarowski, the franchise and assistant coach Nate McMillian are currently discussing the role of interim head coach.