Breaking: Georgia State cancels football game vs Charlotte amid positive COVID-19 test

Georgia Stateâ€™s first away game of the season on Saturday has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team and contact tracing, the schoolâ€™s Athletics Department said in a Friday afternoon press release.

The Panthers were scheduled to travel to Charlotte to play the 49ers at noon on ESPNU, their second of four straight nationally televised games to open the 2020 season.

In last Saturdayâ€™s home opener, the Panthers took No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette down to the wire before dropping a 34-31 overtime thriller to the Raginâ€™ Cajuns.

Georgia State has not announced a make-up date for the game.

The Panthers are scheduled to host the East Carolina Pirates next Saturday. Kickoff from Center Parc Stadium is set for noon.