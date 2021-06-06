Breaking: Falcons to trade Julio Jones to Titans for draft compensation

According to NFL Networkâ€™s Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons are trading seven-time NFL Pro-Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans.

Atlanta will receive â€˜at least a second-round pickâ€™ in return and, but the blockbuster trade gives the Titans a big-time playmaker in Jones. The trade came shortly after Jones publicly demanded that he wanted out of Atlanta in late May.Â

The full trade, as reported by Rapoport: the Falcons receive a 2022 second-round draft pick and 2023 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

The Titans will pay Jones’ salary of 15.3 million this season and the rest of his contract afterward, Rapoport reported, leaving the Falcons with $7.75 million in dead money this season.

The trade is also to Falcons head coach Arthur Smithâ€™s former team in Nashville. The Falcons trade of Jones was a long time in the making due to severe cap constraints. The team will now look to sign their draft class with the money saved from trading Jones.Â

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as needed.