Breaking: Falcons select Floridaâ€™s Kyle Pitts with fourth overall pick

Kyle Pitts is heading to the Atlanta Falcons as the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.Â

New head coach Arthur Smith will attempt to successfully duplicate the same two-tight end sets that made him successful with the Tennessee Titans.Â

The pick proves that the new regime is going all-in with Matt Ryan. In what could be Ryanâ€™s final run with the Falcons adding another dynamic pass catcher. Widely regarded as Pitts as one of the best non-quarterbacks in the draft and arguably the most athletic tight ends in draft history.Â

Pitts put on a show in his final season in the swamp. During his 2020 campaign with the Florida Gators, Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards 12 touchdowns. In his last game vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship, Pitts crushed defenders with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Pitts will look to solve the Falcons red zone issues seen in the previous seasons. The Falcons now have a receiving core consisting of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Pitts.Â

The Falcons will look to add more to their team as they have eight picks remaining.