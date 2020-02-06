Breaking: Atlanta Hawks acquire Dewayne Dedmon from Sacramento

The Atlanta Hawks have acquired Dewayne Dedmon from the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPNâ€™s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Kings will receive Jabari Parker, Alex Len and send two second-round picks to the Hawks. Not only does Atlanta get additional center depth, but it also acquires more draft capital.Â

Dedmond previously played for the Hawks from 2017-2019 and had career moments playing in Atlanta. His time in Atlanta netted him a three-year $40M deal from the Kings.Â

In the span of 18 hours, the Hawks have acquired three centers and two additional picks for the 2020 draft. Travis Schlenk continues to stay aggressive before the deadline adding the veteran big man to his team.

The moves made by Schlenk highlight an urgency by the organization to not only build for next season but also keep Trae Young happy.

Like Capela, the Hawks will take on the salary of Dedmon which runs until the 2022 season. The contract still leaves the Hawks with enough room to sign a big-time free agent in the off-season.

Even with only 13 wins on the season the organization has shown with the moves theyâ€™re not complacent about tanking the season.

Moreover, both Dedmon and Capela bring desperately needed veteran experience. Their presence will be felt immediately as the two continue performing at a reasonably high level (no offense to Vince Carter).

The trade makes sense for both teams involved as they look to compete in their respective conferences. While it may seem the Kings overpaid with two second-round picks to Atlanta, it was the right move.

Sacramento currently sits at the 13th spot in the Western Conference six games back of the eighth-seed Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings are desperately looking to end the organizationsâ€™ nearly 14-year postseason drought.Â

The addition of Jabari Parker and Alex Len for the Kings provides both a veteran presence and more scoring off the bench.Â

Within 24 hours, Atlanta has solidified their center position.