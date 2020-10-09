Break out the brooms, Atlanta: the Braves are back in the NLCS

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Miami Marlins 7-0 in game three to sweep their National League Division Series. They will face off against either the San Diego Padres or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, depending on who wins.

For Atlanta, their 5-0 postseason record this year provides them with substantial confidence heading into their first NLCS since 2001. Rookie pitcher Kyle Wright continued staking his claim to be Atlantaâ€™s starter in the rotation with his poise and prowess that kept the Marlins on their heels all day.Â

While Wright stifled Miami, much like fellow rookie Ian Anderson did in game two on Wednesday, the Braves bats stayed hot as Travis dâ€™Arnaud brought the lumber for the third day in a row.

Aside from the power, dâ€™Arnaudâ€™s consistency allowed him to hit an exceptional .600 over the three games. It also helped that the rest of the offense did their parts on Thursday, with Dansby Swanson having another solid game at the plate.Â

Braves fans hope that the team is peaking at the right time.Â

Everything happening over the last couple of months bodes well for the NLCS, led by Wright and Andersonâ€™s evolutions. Even without those two, Max Fried can give manager Brian Snitker four solid innings, a luxury few teams have. If Fried continues his stellar performances, the Braves can throw three horses that can compete with anyone.

The bats returned to form with everyone chipping in, Swanson has rediscovered the 2019 playoff version of himself, and the Braves are continuing to be plus defenders in the field.

Snitker did not have to rely on extra innings from the bullpen, meaning everyone can fully rest ahead of a tough NLCS, which will see at least four games.

The NLCS begins Monday, and Braves fans will be glued to their televisions.