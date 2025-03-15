Braves Gear Up for Exciting Spring Training in 2025: A Season of Renewal and Opportunity

As the sun rises over CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, the Atlanta Braves gear up for what promises to be an exhilarating Spring Training. After a 2024 season marred by injuries and unmet expectations, the 2025 Braves enter camp with a mix of seasoned stars, hungry newcomers, and a fanbase eager to witness the return of some of the game’s most electrifying talents. With an expanded broadcast schedule and a rejuvenated roster, there’s plenty to look forward to this spring.

New Broadcast Opportunities

This spring, Braves fans will have unprecedented access to the team’s preseason action, with 26 of the 30 games available for viewing. Thanks to a fresh partnership with Gray Media and the Braves’ rightsholder FanDuel Sports Network, fans can catch games across cable television, streaming apps, and directly through Braves.com and MLB TV.

“We really wanted to make sure our fans felt connected to the team, whether they’re tuning in from Atlanta or across the country,” Braves President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos said. “This expanded coverage is a huge step forward.”

Pitchers and Catchers Report

The official start to Spring Training kicked off on Feb. 12 with the arrival of pitchers and catchers. Although full-squad workouts are not mandatory until Feb. 18, many players, eager to overcome their rust and establish their presence, have already participated in the early sessions.

The biggest storylines revolve around the health of outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and pitcher Spencer Strider. Both stars missed substantial portions of the 2024 season due to devastating injuries, but the initial signs of their recoveries are promising.

“The priority is that I feel great—that’s the most important thing,” Acuña said. “When they tell me I need to play that day, I’ll be there.”

Anthopoulos confirmed that neither Acuña nor Strider would be on the Opening Day roster.

“We’re planning that they will not be part of the Opening Day roster, and how soon after that, we’ll know more as we get deeper into the offseason,” Anthopoulos said.

Who’s New in Town?

The Braves made a few strategic moves this offseason, most notably signing outfielder Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million deal. Profar, coming off a breakout 2024 season with the Padres, expressed excitement about joining the club he grew up rooting for.

“I’m very confident that I can help the Braves win a lot of games and go to the playoffs and win a World Series again,” Profar said.

Another addition is Bryan De La Cruz, who signed a one-year deal to shore up the outfield. Meanwhile, the rotation gets a boost from the returning National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale, who led the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts in 2024.

Filling in the Gaps

The departures of Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Charlie Morton, and AJ Minter left notable holes in the roster. Anthopoulos remained firm that the Braves would not be making impulsive moves to replace these veterans.

“I think the biggest difference is we’ve spent a lot on our own players,” Anthopoulos explained. “We didn’t have that many holes. Now we’ve lost free agents — no doubt about it. But we have some people we’re going to give opportunities to.”

Until Acuña and Strider return, the Braves will look to players like Jarred Kelenic and Ian Anderson to step up. Kelenic, hoping to rebound from a lackluster 2024, is likely to start in right field, while Anderson is set to claim the fifth spot in the starting rotation.

Prospects to Watch

The Braves’ farm system continues to churn out talent, and Spring Training will provide a stage for some of their brightest prospects. Catcher Drake Baldwin, currently ranked as MLB’s No. 63 prospect, stands out as a potential breakout candidate.

“I’m just here to work hard and show that I can help this team,” Baldwin said. “It’s all about improving every day.”

Another name to keep an eye on is Grant Holmes, a resurgent veteran eyeing a rotation spot after a solid 2024 campaign.

Fan Engagement and Community

Spring Training isn’t just about fine-tuning the roster. For fans, it’s a unique chance to interact with their heroes. Starting Feb. 16, the back fields at CoolToday Park will open up for autographs and meet-and-greets. The buzz around North Port is palpable, with local businesses thriving thanks to the annual influx of baseball enthusiasts.

Looking Ahead to Opening Day

The Braves wrap up Spring Training with a final home game against the Orioles on March 23, before heading to Arizona for two exhibition matchups with the Cubs. The regular season kicks off on March 27 against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, a clash expected to set the tone for a redemption year.

“The goal is simple: win,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “Last year didn’t end how we wanted, but that’s just more motivation. This team is built to go all the way.”

With a blend of resilience, emerging talent, and returning star power, the 2025 Braves look poised to make a serious run. As the countdown to Opening Day begins, one thing is clear—baseball is back, and the Braves are ready to write the next chapter of their storied legacy.