Behind the Whistle of GSU’s Intramural Games

When it comes to sports, it’s not just about the home and away teams. There’s a third team on the field– the referees, setting structure and ensuring safety. But for the people behind the whistle, there’s much more to the job than just making a call.

The Georgia State intramural flag football season is officially underway and senior competitive sports official Jalen Presha enters his fourth year of officiating.

“I like being able to make connections and friends with some of the players,” Presha said. “Seeing myself grow as an official keeps me involved. I like learning new sports and just being involved in sports overall.”

Every Sunday, students from all six GSU campuses gather at the Panthersville recreational fields for flag football, as part of the university’s competitive sports program.

Unlike the pros, intramural sports don’t come with a replay system. Every whistle– whether a toe-tap on the sidelines or a pass interference in the endzone– requires sharp instincts and quick decision-making.

“A lot of sports involve judgment– especially football and basketball,” Presha said. “Being able to realize what just happened, process it, put a foul to it and being able to back what you just called [is one of the hardest parts of officiating].”

However, not every judgment call is right and it’s rare for both teams to agree with it. When tensions rise in these situations, it’s on the officials to handle it.

“You have to let them explain what their issue is and find a middle ground with them,” Presha said. “Let them know that you hear them because they just want to get their frustrations out.”

While communication with players is key, staying in sync with other officials is just as important. For Presha, making sure his crew are all on the same page is crucial to managing the flow of the game and handling situations that could affect the outcome.

Beyond staying connected with his crew, Presha is already looking to the challenges that lie ahead. With the season still in its early stages, he highlights the contrast between the first few games and the intensity of the playoffs.

“Week one gives you a feel of how the season is going to go,” Presha said. “It shouldn’t look like the playoffs and you should be sharper in mechanics. There shouldn’t be any surprises in the playoff games because week one sets the tone for the season.”

Now in his fourth year of officiating, Presha’s veteran presence has allowed him to not only improve as an official, but as a player as well.

“I’ve seen a lot of flag football,” Presha said. “I’ve played three out of the four years and reffed the first year. I can see the tactics and what people try during the game. Officiating gives you a good overview of the teams you could play against and a chance to scheme against that.”

In addition to helping his team win on Sundays, Presha takes pride in mentoring newer officials who are developing their officiating skills.

“Learn what you can from the vets,” Presha said. “Be like a sponge. When you get advice, bring it in. Sometimes it can be negative, but it’s not criticism. It’s all for development.”