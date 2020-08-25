Behind great leadership, Georgia State football waiting for their time

The second week of March was the last time we were not cooped up in our homes with family in response to the coronavirus. Witnessing both professional and college sports cancel their respective seasons, from the NBA to the NCAA, the most-watched events in sports were canceled one by one.

The essential part of all the events that have taken place was the fight against racial inequality for minorities and the fight against police brutality around the world.

The cancelation of American sports created a domino effect across the world, with different leagues following suit. Georgia State’s athletics department, especially the football program gearing up for the upcoming season, fell right in line. This caused questions about plans for the offseason and what the 2020 season would look like — if there was even going to be one.

Like many other Division I football programs, the Panthers have instructed their student-athletes not only to take this pandemic seriously but to spend time with their families. Additionally, they ask that their student-athletes attempt to keep up with offseason workouts as best they can.

Entering his fourth season as head coach of the Panthers, Shawn Elliott remains optimistic about his veteran-led team for 2020.

“We return a lot of players offensively … We have the nucleus back,” Elliott said. “In our receiving corps, we have really good players on the outside, and we have a couple tight ends who are very special.”

A crucial part of having a successful team and season is the players must buy into what the coaches are teaching in everyday practice. Along with that, leaders must step up from players who have been there the longest and bear the challenge of carrying a team.

“Great teams have great leaders,” Elliott said. “We’ve got to see those great leaders rise to the forefront here in the next few weeks. That is as critical as blocking and tackling.”

Along with having great leaders step up to the forefront like Elliott mentioned, as coaches, they must have the tunnel vision to tune out the outside noises and critics about the team itself.

“As a coach, you have tunnel vision. You appreciate every opportunity to be on the field with your players,” Elliott said. “So you tune out all the outside noise, focus on what you can control and move forward until someone tells you permanently.”

Following their best season yet, the team looks to have a great season this year, but people are expected to continue wearing their masks and taking every health precaution seriously for it to happen.

“We all understand what we’re up against, and we are doing the very best we can,” Elliot said. “It’s something we have to do, and something we will continue to do because the health and safety of our student-athletes and our staff is what matters most.”