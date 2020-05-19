Behind a great series from Lee, Hawks Talon GC gets a big win

Hawks Talon Gaming Club continues to dominate as they did on Friday night, sweeping Pacers Gaming.

Game One

In the first game, both backcourts dueled, combining for 74 points alone. The dynamic duo of BP (22 points, seven assists) and Kel (25 points) led the way for Hawks Talon.

For Pacers Gaming, Bohio played admirably, finishing with 15 points and six assists. He hit a clutch three at the end of the game to keep the Pacers within striking distance, but it simply was not enough. His running mate Swiz also had a good game, contributing 17 points.

The frontcourt success was major for Hawks Talon.

Lee played well at center, posting a double-double with 10 points and 20 rebounds. Throughout the game, he converted on easy opportunities and provided a much-needed interior force for the Hawks.

On the defensive end, Lee held Wolf to zero points and outrebounded him tremendously. His consistency on both ends of the floor has become a common thread, and his head coach loves it.

“Lee has quietly been very impactful for us,” Hawks Talon head coach Wesley Acuff said.

In a game that came down to the final shot, the back and forth affair was a great way to open up play for the two teams.

Hawks Talon had three players in double figures.

Game Two

The series-clinching game told a much different story. Hawks Talon dominated from the opening tip and led by double-digits for most of the game.

BP gave another stellar performance, recording 34 points and 11 assists and orchestrating the offense to perfection. The defense had no answers for him.

Kel also contributed with 27 points, providing a great complement to BP in the backcourt.

FollowTHEGOD also added 12 points, providing a third scoring option for the team and hitting timely threes to extend their lead.

Bohio had another great game for the Pacers, finishing with 20 points and five assists. The frontcourt also performed better offensively, with NateKahl and Jomar both finishing with 14 points.

What really hurt allowed Hawks Talon to take advantage in the second game was Pacers Gaming’s poor defense. The backcourt had issues all night stopping BP and Kel.

Hawks Talon has really found their footing on the offensive end over the last few series.

“Communication is at an all-time high right now,” head coach Wesley Acuff said.

That communication will be necessary as they face an undefeated opponent next week against Raptors Uprising. The team will have to bring their A-game to continue to rise in the standings.

The 2020 season is looking promising for Hawks Talon, and although it is still early, the team has a lot going for them and should result in many wins and a playoff run.