Baked & Spicy Box Mac and Cheese

Feeds ~5 people

Want to impress your friends with Gordon Ramsey approved flavors on a college-student budget? This easy macaroni and cheese recipe comes with a twist that everyone will love.Â

The Signal is looking for a new recipe columnist! If interested, please go to thegeorgiastatesignal.com/join and apply.Â

Sauce Ingredients

2 tablespoons of butter

â…› cup of onions, finely diced

2 tablespoons of flour

2 cups of milk

Â¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons of hot sauce

1 bag of cheese powder from box

1 Â½ cups of shredded cheese

Â¼ cup of salsa

Optional Sauce Add-Ins

Â½ cup of red and green bell peppers, diced

1 cup of cooked ground beef

Pasta Ingredients

2 cups of pasta from box

8 cups of water

pinch of salt

Topping Ingredients

4 tablespoons of bread crumbs

6 tablespoons of shredded cheese

Steps