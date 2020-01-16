Atlanta Hawks trade Allen Crabbe for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham

The Atlanta Hawks have acquired Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for guard Allen Crabbe, per ESPNâ€™s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teague, one of the most respectable and well-recognized former Hawks players, currently ranks in the franchiseâ€™s top-10 in assists, steals, and three-pointers made. He is best known for being a member of the top-seeded 60-win Hawks team in the 2014-15 season. He played his first seven seasons in the league with the team, from 2009-16.

Teague, 31, is averaging 13 points and six rebounds this season. His explosiveness will provide a spark off the bench that Atlanta has long searched for. His season debut for the Hawks could be this Monday, Jan. 20 when they host the Toronto Raptors.

Graham, 26, is averaging five points and three rebounds this season.

Atlanta acquired Crabbe and the 17th overall pick in the NBA Draft last June from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for forward Taurean Prince. He will be going to a Minnesota team that has been desperately seeking perimeter shooting.

In 28 games this season, Crabbe is averaging 5.1 points and is a career 39% shooter from behind the three-point arc.

Both Teague and Crabbe are under contracts that will expire at the end of this season.

The trade comes just a few weeks before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and could potentially get the ball rolling for other teams as well.