Atlanta Hawks put Boston Celtics to the test, but lose 123-115

In a game of runs, lead changes and momentum, the Atlanta Hawks fell to the Boston Celtics, 123-115 on Monday evening.Â

The game featured efficiency from the opening quarter: at one point, the Hawks were shooting 64% from the floor and 62% on three-pointers. And no, it was not after a few shots. Seemingly effortless, they ended the first half shooting 62% from the field. For the game, the Hawks shotÂ 50% from the field, 40% from three and 91% from the free throw line.

Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce expressed pride in his injury-plagued group.

“I thought our guys competed tonight,” he said. “We were basically playing catch-up from a six-to-eight point game most of the [second half of the game]. I thought our guys did a really good job just to put themselves back into the game… We just couldn’t get over that hump in the fourth quarter.”

But with a team like Boston, it is hard to prepare. They are versatile and have multiple weapons who play both ends of the floor. After the loss, Pierce spoke to the media about the struggles he faced against Brad Stevens’ team.

“We were expecting to play a lot of zone defense, which we don’t normally do,” Pierce said. “We were just throwing bodies out there and I thought our guys did a really good job of competing and putting themselves in a position to win while we were extremely short-handed.”

Trae Young strikes again

Trae Young put on a show in the first half, keeping the game close after scoring 17 points on his own in the first quarter. He finished the game with 34 points and seven assists, connecting on four of his 11 threes and hitting ten free throws. Young could not miss from anywhere on the floor, including the two three-point bombs he connected on from the logo at halfcourt.

“We just tried to put as many bodies on him as possible,” said Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. “Our guys did a really good job of keeping their hands back and making sure they didn’t foul him on any of those three pointers.”

While Young did not get fouled on any three-pointers, it was not an ideal evening for him. He coughed up nine turnovers, tying a career-high for that he set back in November against the Indiana Pacers.

Along with Young’s 34, three more Hawks scored in double figures. Kevin Heurter (still not 100% healthy) contributed 23 points, John Collins scored 22 to go with 11 rebounds and Jeff Teague scored 18. For Teague, it is the most points he has scored since being traded to Atlanta last month.

Having big men in the NBA still matters

As one of the smaller teams in the league, Atlanta is the seventh-worst rebounding team in the league. After the game, Collins alluded to the Hawks size inside.

“I feel like the injuries and the bumps of the season were wearing on us tonight,” he said. “We definitely had to play a little small ball tonight. That’s what happens when you play small. You give up some offensive rebounds.”

With centers Bruno Fernando (left calf strain) and Alex Len (right hip strain) sidelined, Pierce frequently calls Collins number to get rebounds.

“Every night, the way I play, how hard I play; hitting, rolling, dunking, running. It comes with being a power forward in this league and having to play [the center position] sometimes,” Collins said.

A win is a win

While it is not their best win, the result brings the Celtics road record to 14-10. However, Stevens acknowledged that no matter the score, a win means a success. Their win Monday displayed efficiency: 53% from the field, 41% from three and 88% from the free throw line.

“We fought, we made some tough plays,” Stevens said. “We made some timely plays, and we got a lot of good contributions from a lot of people.”

For Stevens, Gordon Hayward provided a much-needed 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The ‘good contributions’ came off the bench as well. Boston had two bench players score in double figures, Brad Wanamaker with 16 points and Grant Williams with 13.

For Brown, traveling to Atlanta is always a homecoming.

“Definitely love playing at home, definitely love getting wins in this building,” he said. “Grew up not too far from here so it’s always a pleasure getting back here and getting a win.

The Marietta, GA native, and Wheeler High School graduate poured in 21 points on 9-17 shooting from the field after being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. However, he sees it as just a small piece to a much bigger puzzle.

“We are winning, so that’s good,” Brown said. “But it doesn’t really mean much. I just have to continue to make the right plays, continue to get better, and keep inching towards the playoffs.”

Player of the Game

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was the player of the game, finishing with 28 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. While the whole 33:15 of him on the court was not picture-perfect, he brushed off a rough 30% shooting in the first half. The 21-year old All-Star thrived, finishing the game with 28 points on 50% shooting and five threes. Not a bad night for a member of the Duke Brotherhood who airballed multiple threes to begin the game.