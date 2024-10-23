Atlanta Hawks Enter 2024-25 Season with Defensive Focus

As the 2024-25 NBA season kicks off, the Atlanta Hawks find themselves at a crossroads. After a 36-46 finish last season and an early exit in the play-in tournament, Atlanta’s front office reshuffled the roster to transform the team into a playoff contender. With star guard Trae Young leading the charge, the stakes are higher than ever, as the franchise attempts to construct a stronger defensive identity to complement Young’s offensive firepower.

2023-24 Season Recap: Where Things Went Wrong

Last season, the Hawks’ offensive and defensive stats painted a clear picture. They had a solid offensive foundation, ranking 12th in offensive rating at 116.4. But on the other side of the court, things fell apart. Atlanta’s defensive rating was a lowly 27th, allowing 118.4 points per game. With this imbalance, the Hawks struggled to maintain leads and close out close games, as evidenced by their 21-26 record in games within five points during the final five minutes.

“Atlanta’s defense ranked 27th in the league last season, allowing 118.4 points per 100 possessions,” Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World summed it up. “That’s a figure that needs drastic improvement if they hope to compete in the Eastern Conference.”

Offseason Changes: Building a New Identity

In the offseason, the Hawks made big moves, bringing in young talents like Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels while parting ways with notable players, including Dejounte Murray. Veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. and big men Cody Zeller and David Roddy add depth, with hopes that the revamped lineup can improve their porous defense.

Daniels and Risacher stand out as defensive assets. Daniels, known for his wingspan and versatility, could play a pivotal role alongside Young, taking on tough defensive assignments and adding flexibility. Meanwhile, Risacher showcases athleticism and defensive potential that the Hawks hope to bring throughout the season.

Mark Schindler of Basketball News observed, “Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher bring defensive versatility and length that should provide much-needed support for Young, who remains the offensive focal point for the Hawks.”

The Big Question: Can Atlanta Build a Viable Defense Around Young?

The Hawks’ primary goal will be to establish a balanced roster that can guard as well as score. Young is still a star in Atlanta but needs a robust defensive support system to make his offensive contributions matter. Head coach Quin Snyder has a variety of defensive tools at his disposal with Daniels, Risacher, and De’Andre Hunter, along with Jalen Johnson’s rebounding ability.

If Daniels can improve his shooting consistency and Johnson sustains last season’s form, Atlanta could lift itself out of the bottom tier of defensive efficiency. With Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu anchoring the paint, the Hawks might finally find the balance they need.

Best-Case Scenario: A Defensive Renaissance and Playoff Push.

The Hawks can produce a league-average or better defense, perhaps around 18th in defensive efficiency. A defensively improved squad, paired with Young’s scoring and playmaking, would be well-positioned for a playoff run. If Johnson continues to develop offensively, Hunter emerges as a consistent perimeter threat, and Young leads the team in scoring and assists, Atlanta could achieve a winning record, solidifying a playoff spot without the play-in tournament.

Worst-Case Scenario: Another Defensive Letdown

If the Hawks fail to improve their defensive capabilities, they could face another season of inconsistency and frustration. An ineffective defense could leave Atlanta stagnating around the same 36-46 mark, with limited offensive upside as opponents expose defensive holes in close games. In this scenario, the Hawks would likely revisit trade options, possibly parting ways with key players, even Young.

Fantasy Outlook

With Murray out, Young’s usage rate will likely climb above 30%, which could make him a solid first-round fantasy pick. Johnson, with his dual-threat potential, and Bogdan Bogdanović, as a scoring asset, also brings value for fantasy managers. Daniels could be a late-round steal if. He sees minutes and his shooting improves. The Hawks are at a pivotal moment, and their season could go in either direction. With the talent and defensive potential they’ve added, the franchise is hopeful.