Atlanta Hawks defeat Charlotte Hornets 143-138 in double overtime

It was back and forth all game as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 143-138 on Monday night. What a see-saw affair. Neither team gave an edge.Â

The teams seemed evenly matched as neither team led by ten points at any time during the game.Â

For Atlanta, John Collins had another stellar game posting a double-double with 28 pts and 11 rebounds. He was the catalyst creating second chances for the Hawks all game.

Trae Young also shined like the star he is, beating the defense in a multitude of ways. His 31 points did not tell the story but the 16 assists reveal it all. He set up his teammates well and this helped the team establish a rhythm early. Already a young star in the NBA, Youngâ€™s decision making and ability to trust his teammates is key in catapulting to the top-tiers of players. Once Young masters this, he will become one of the greats.Â

Cam Reddish starred in this one as he had 22 points off the bench and seven rebounds. His defensive effort and shot-making are great for the young two-way player. The confidence Reddish is developing in shots and how he plays can turn him into a two-way star in the NBA.

For the Hornets, Terry Rozier could not be stopped. He scored 40 points and made countless shots that left the crowd and Atlantaâ€™s defense in awe.

Devonteâ€™ Graham also did not disappoint the crowd, scoring 27 points and dishing out ten assists. The Hornets have great guards in Graham and Rozier and, while both are undersized as 6-foot, 1-inch guards, they continue to complement each other well.Â

Turnovers were a key factor in this game and what helped keep Charlotte in the game. Just when it seemed like Lloyd Pierceâ€™s team was going to break the game open turnovers stifled the runs.

Pierceâ€™s team defiantly won the rebounding battle which bodes well for the team going forward. They were a +18 on the glass accomplishing sheer dominance. Their struggles on the glass have contributed to close losses in games they could have won but not in this one.Â

Another factor in this key win for Atlanta was the field-goal percentage. The Hawks shot an efficient 55% from the field and 48% from 3pt range which ball movement was a great contributor for the efficiency.Â

It was another great game at home for the Hawks as they play well in front of their home crowd.Â

Player of the Game: Cam ReddishÂ

At just 19 years old, Reddish continues to develop and flourish his skills. The former Duke product has a bright future ahead of him as he is beginning to find his rhythm and confidence. While 22 may seem like an average amount of points (especially with todayâ€™s scoring numbers), 22 points off the bench is big for a rookie.Â

It wonâ€™t be too long before he is starting and making a contribution every night for this team.Â

Atlanta has a home game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Charlotte Hornets travel to Miami to face the Heat on their second-leg of a back-to-back.Â