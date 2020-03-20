Atlanta Falcons sign Todd Gurley

The Atlanta Falcons have signed Todd Gurley to a one-year deal after his release from the Los Angeles Rams on Friday. ESPNâ€™s Jordan Schultz was the first to report the agreement, which is worth $5 million.

Pending a physical, the former Georgia Bulldog will head back to his topping grounds in Georgia. He will also reunite with his former teammate from the Rams, newly signed Falcons Dante Fowler Jr.

After signing a record-breaking four year, $60 million contracts in July of 2018, Gurleyâ€™s on-field success tumbled. Doctors found that the 2015 NFL Draftâ€™s 10th overall pick suffered from arthritis in his knee.

The Falcons needed a running back with the release of Devonta Freeman and appeared to have their back. Before his knee injury, Gurley was arguably the best in the game.Â

However, the Falcons went down this road in 2013 by signing Steven Jackson to a one-year deal. He was on the tail end of his career but failed to deliver in Atlanta like in his previous years with the Rams.Â

The Falcons are now hoping Gurley gets back to form and bolsters them back to the playoffs.