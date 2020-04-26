Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia State offensive tackle Hunter Atkinson

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Georgia State offensive tackle Hunter Atkinson to an undrafted free agent contract.

During his four-year Panther career, the two-time All-Conference award winner helped mold Georgia Stateâ€™s offense into one of the conferenceâ€™s best.

Atkinson is the second Panther to be signed as an undrafted free agent. Last season, wide receiver Penny Hart was signed by the Indianapolis Colts and is now with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

In addition to staying in Atlanta, Atkinson also has a real shot at making the team. The Falcons could not block Matt Ryan, and he was one of the most sacked and harassed quarterbacks last season. Atkinson could be a huge addition and find a spot on the Falconsâ€™ practice squad.

As the leader of a really young offensive line at Georgia State, Atkinson could surprise many when he arrives at Flowery Branch this summer for offseason workouts. Next to quarterback Dan Ellington, Atkinson may have been the Panthersâ€™ best offensive player.

Seeing him get a chance to grow and be a pro athlete will bode well for Panther fans and bring a smile to their faces. It is great to see him finally get his due for all his hard work

Atkinsonâ€™s signing is more proof that Georgia State has come a long way in producing high-quality football talent.