Atlanta Falcons sign Dante Fowler, Jr to three-year $48M deal

The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive end Dante Fowler, Jr. to a three-year deal worth $48M, according to NFL Networkâ€™s Ian Rappaport.Â

The move comes almost a month and a half after Vic Beasleyâ€™s release from the Falcons.

Atlanta needed help with their pass rush next to Grady Jarret, and they may have found it with Fowler.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn coached the former Gator while at Florida, and the two will reunite for the 2020 season. Fowler opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Rams to sign with the Falcons and will look to provide more leadership to the line.

Fowler, the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, comes off of a breakout 2019 season after finishing the season with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles.

A career of various ups and downs, Fowlerâ€™s first season with Atlanta will mark his third team in five years.

Hopefully, this is not the case for 2020. The Falcons cannot afford any inconsistency, and the move has high-risk/ high-reward written all over it.