Atlanta Falcons’ Barkevious Mingo arrested on child indecency charge

According to Arlington Police Department records, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child (sexual contact).

The arrest occurred on Thursday on a second-degree felony charge, carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison. Mingo was released on $25,000 bond Thursday, the same day he turned himself into police.

The former Cleveland Browns’ 2013 sixth overall pick signed a one-year, $1.25 million with the Falcons, his seventh team in his nine-year NFL career.

“Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and is currently gathering information on this incident,” the franchise said in a statement to the media. “The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”