Atlanta Falcons: 2024 Season Recap and Future Outlook

The Atlanta Falcons concluded their 2024 NFL season with an 8-9 record, a modest improvement over their 7-10 campaigns from the previous three years. While this season featured a mix of high hopes and frustrations, it ultimately left the team outside the playoff picture for the seventh consecutive year. As the Falcons look ahead to the 2025 season, let’s dive into the key moments, standout performances, and areas of concern, while exploring potential offseason strategies.

Season Overview

The 2024 Falcons embarked on their first season under head coach Raheem Morris. The team’s 6-3 start was its best since 2016, fueled by promising performances on both sides of the ball. However, a four-game midseason losing streak, plagued by turnovers, defensive lapses, and poor clock management, derailed playoff ambitions. The Falcons also made a pivotal quarterback change late in the season, benching Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr., a move that injected hope for the future.

Atlanta’s season ended with a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, coupled with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers win that dashed their NFC South title hopes. Despite these setbacks, the Falcons showed flashes of brilliance, particularly through standout individual performances.

Key Performances: Studs and Duds

Studs:

Bijan Robinson (RB) : The second-year running back was the cornerstone of Atlanta’s offense, amassing 1,456 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, alongside 431 receiving yards and a score. Robinson’s ability to force missed tackles and consistently produce big plays established him as one of the league’s premier backs.

: The second-year running back was the cornerstone of Atlanta’s offense, amassing 1,456 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, alongside 431 receiving yards and a score. Robinson’s ability to force missed tackles and consistently produce big plays established him as one of the league’s premier backs. Drake London (WR) : London’s 1,271 receiving yards marked the highest total by a Falcons receiver since 2020. His chemistry with Penix in the final games highlighted his potential as a long-term offensive weapon.

: London’s 1,271 receiving yards marked the highest total by a Falcons receiver since 2020. His chemistry with Penix in the final games highlighted his potential as a long-term offensive weapon. Kaden Elliss (LB) : Ellis made history as the first NFL player to record 100+ tackles, five or more sacks, and an interception in a single season. His leadership and versatility anchored a defense that struggled with consistency.

: Ellis made history as the first NFL player to record 100+ tackles, five or more sacks, and an interception in a single season. His leadership and versatility anchored a defense that struggled with consistency. Michael Penix Jr. (QB): The rookie quarterback’s late-season debut showcased his rocket arm and mobility. Penix’s 775 passing yards and four total touchdowns over three games offered a glimpse of Atlanta’s future at the position.

Duds:

Kirk Cousins (QB) : Signed to a lucrative four-year, $180 million contract, Cousins’ inconsistency and poor decision-making, particularly during the team’s losing streak, cost the Falcons crucial games. His benching in Week 15 signaled the end of his tenure as Atlanta’s starter.

: Signed to a lucrative four-year, $180 million contract, Cousins’ inconsistency and poor decision-making, particularly during the team’s losing streak, cost the Falcons crucial games. His benching in Week 15 signaled the end of his tenure as Atlanta’s starter. Kyle Pitts (TE) : Once heralded as a generational talent, Pitts struggled to make an impact, finishing the season with minimal production. His declining role and lack of blocking ability raise questions about his future with the team.

: Once heralded as a generational talent, Pitts struggled to make an impact, finishing the season with minimal production. His declining role and lack of blocking ability raise questions about his future with the team. Matthew Judon (LB): A key offseason acquisition, Judon’s 5.5 sacks fell short of expectations, and his inconsistent performances left a void in Atlanta’s pass rush.

Offseason Priorities

Defensive Reinforcements

The Falcons’ defense ranked near the bottom of the league in generating pressure, with only a 28.9% pressure rate (31st in the NFL). While Arnold Ebiketie showed promise, the team desperately needs to bolster its pass rush. Georgia’s Mykel Williams, a versatile and athletic defensive lineman, has been identified as a potential target in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the 15th overall pick, the Falcons may also explore trading down to acquire additional draft capital.

Offensive Adjustments

The emergence of Penix and London provides a strong foundation, but the Falcons must address their offensive line and receiving depth. Trade rumors surrounding Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill could be intriguing, though Atlanta’s salary cap constraints may limit such moves. The team’s ability to create cap space and secure veteran reinforcements will be critical.

Coaching and Leadership

Raheem Morris faced scrutiny for clock management issues and his delayed decision to start Penix. While his rapport with players is evident, the Falcons must ensure better in-game decision-making in 2025. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s impact will also be pivotal as Atlanta looks to retool its defense.

Draft and Trade Prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft presents an opportunity for Atlanta to address its weaknesses. Key areas of focus include:

Pass Rush : Targeting players like Mykel Williams or trading for established edge rushers could transform the defense.

: Targeting players like Mykel Williams or trading for established edge rushers could transform the defense. Tight End : With Pitts’ future uncertain, the Falcons may consider drafting or signing a tight end who complements their offensive scheme.

: With Pitts’ future uncertain, the Falcons may consider drafting or signing a tight end who complements their offensive scheme. Secondary: Depth at cornerback and safety remains a concern, particularly with A.J. Terrell requiring more support.

The Road Ahead

Looking toward 2025, the Falcons’ schedule features formidable opponents, including the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Minnesota Vikings. The team’s ability to capitalize on its strengths and address its weaknesses will determine whether it can break its playoff drought.

The 2024 season was a rollercoaster ride, marked by moments of promise and frustration. As the Falcons prepare for the offseason, the emergence of young stars like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Michael Penix Jr. offers hope for a brighter future. With strategic decisions in the draft, free agency, and coaching, Atlanta has the potential to take the next step toward contention.