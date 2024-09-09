Atlanta Dream’s playoff push: Dream battle for last spot amidst injuries and key showdowns

With the WNBA playoffs approaching, the Atlanta Dream find themselves in a battle for the final spot. Currently neck-and-neck with the Chicago Sky, Atlanta (11-21) holds a slim two-game lead over the Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings, making each game count.

The Dream entered the Olympic break on an eight-game losing streak, dragging them well under the .500 mark. After the hiatus, the veteran duo of Tina Charles and Allisha Gray led Atlanta to four wins in their first seven games, including a dominant 80-62 road victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

“The other games coming up are just as important,” guard Rhyne Howard said. “The future that we look into is the next game. We’re not looking into what can happen towards the end of the season because we can control how it ends.”

Injuries have been a significant factor in Atlanta’s struggles. Forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus has been sidelined indefinitely due to an ankle injury she sustained in August. Parker-Tyus has been a key contributor for the Dream, averaging 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Guard Aerial Powers is another player whose absence has been felt. Powers, who suffered a calf injury in August, continues to miss time without a clear return date. Powers is shooting a career-high and team-high 38.9% from beyond the arc this season and has been a reliable scoring option off the bench.

While these injuries have undoubtedly impacted the team’s record, they’ve also created opportunities for other key players to step up and showcase their talents, helping Atlanta remain in the playoff hunt.

“I believe the way that I’ve been playing since the Olympic break is just who I am,” Charles said. “I think there’s more opportunity and minutes now that Cheyenne is out, but what you all are seeing is nothing new, respectfully.”

Charles has been a cornerstone for Atlanta this season, starting every game and averaging 14.8 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds on 47.4% shooting. In August, the former UConn Huskie became the second all-time leading scorer in WNBA history, adding to her hall-of-fame resume.

Charles isn’t the only player to step up during the second half of the season. The backcourt pair of Gray and Howard have both elevated their play, providing consistent scoring on a nightly basis.

Gray has had a season to remember, making her second consecutive all-star appearance and also taking home victories in both the three-point contest and skills competition.

Also getting the job done on the offensive end is Howard. The two-time all-star and 2022 rookie of the year leads the team in both scoring (16.0) and assists (3.1).

Looking ahead, the Dream faces a challenging schedule that will put their playoff aspirations to the test. Key matchups include teams that already clinched a playoff berth like the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty. Atlanta also takes on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, who are just as determined to secure the final playoff spot.

The WNBA postseason begins on Sept. 22 and the remaining regular season games are essentially a must-win for the Atlanta Dream.



