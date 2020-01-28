Are entrepreneurs on Georgia State campus too aggressive?

Surely, we have all heard the saying that “A closed mouth won’t get fed”, or “Never take ‘no’ for an answer.” These beliefs all belong to the mindset of a hustler, the same mindset that helped Jay-Z sell “water to a whale.”

Relentless, aggressive and prideful, entrepreneurs have many effective business characteristics, and fearful isn’t one of them.

It is hard to visit the Downtown campus and not be stopped and persuaded to purchase something. Georgia State is the home for many small businesses selling everything from clothing to food.

Entrepreneurs on campus have many unique approaches for customers. Some are casual and organized, while others are relentless, boisterous and unapologetic. Their persistence teeters on the edge of being assertive and annoying, and one’s preference will determine if the salesperson’s approach will begin or end potential business transactions.

Aggression and entrepreneurship go hand and hand, but there are other important traits businesspeople should cultivate if they want to be successful.

Forbes magazine ranked the five most important personality traits of an entrepreneur, and the author stated that being passionate and having a strong sense of self are two of the most important traits to possess.

Passion and confidence allow us to learn to secure the bag; otherwise, a person can’t secure the bag without being fearless and viewing every opportunity as a potential business transaction.

Georgia State student Tiffani Lewis created her own hair and wig line, and although entrepreneurship is new to her, she believes there is a correct balance of patience and assertiveness.

“It’s a difference between pushing your brand and being aggressive. [There]’s nothing wrong with putting out a flyer and handing out cards. That is how you put yourself out there and network with different people, especially if you know you’re good at it or if the brand that you have is really good compared to other brands,” Lewis said.

Although she agrees that assertiveness is needed, Lewis prefers a more laid-back approach.

“As far as how I sell my hair, you are supposed to ask somebody, ‘Hey, where you get your hair from?’ instead of being like, ‘You need to buy my hair!’” she said. “Because I have people literally come up to me and tell me I need to buy something they have.”

Although demeanor and tone may vary from person to person, every entrepreneur must be insistent on making as much money as possible. Assertiveness can come across as annoying to some, but the only way to be successful is to try.

It should go without saying that any physical interaction or harassment is off-limits. If a consumer declines and attempts to leave, then a person should respect their rejection and stop. I have experienced some uncomfortable encounters, so I understand why some people would find entrepreneurs annoying.

But personal experience has also taught me that entrepreneurs must try extremely hard in order to complete a sale. After all, a closed mouth won’t get fed.