Ahead of the Sun Belt Championships, Marine Garnier could only speak highly of her teammates

Running cross country or track is a task that many hate, but some see it as freedom. Many people have a hard time believing runners find joy in running in circles or run for so long.

Marine Garnier, a junior cross country runner, first started playing sports when she was seven years old. Though she began with gymnastics, a year of both gymnastics and running presented her with a choice.

“I did seven years of gymnastics before I started running. I did a year of both, but it was clear I enjoyed way more being outside and running.”

Despite suffering a nasty injury last year, Garnier is making the most out of this season by accumulating dedication to her hard work.

“I was pretty badly injured last year, so this year is really important for me,” Garnier said. “I want to put in a lot of work physically and mentally to come back where I was and even better.

Before her injury, Garnier was named district champion three times, won the regional and interregional champion in the 2018 season, and placed top-20 in the French Cross Country Championships. Garnier is looking to regain her strength to hit her personal best in the upcoming Sun Belt Championships, which their coach has prepared them for all season.

“We had a new coach this season, Coach Douglass. She prepared the season with several races, but most of them were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions,” Garnier said. “She made us do time trials instead, to simulate races. We also [did] hard workouts two to three times a week.”

Ahead of the Oct. 31 Sun Belt Championship, Garnier shared the bond she and her teammates have for one another.

“We are a close team. We help each other every day at practice by pushing the most out of each other and encouraging. Outside we are also taking care of each other, making sure that everyone is doing well physically and mentally.”

Garnier and her teammates stick together and work in unison with one another, making it easier for her and her running mates to be excited about the upcoming Sun Belt Championship. A team that enjoys running together and pushing one another can make all the difference in preparing and performing for that particular day.

“We are excited to run the Sun Belt Conference. It has been a tough year for everyone. We worked hard every week without knowing if our races were going to happen,” Garnier said. “We also had to face some injuries and positive tests for [COVID-19], so it is a joy to be part of this team and compete while most of the country cannot race.”