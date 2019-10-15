A tarot card reading for every star sign

Allow me to introduce you to a centuries-old tool of divination: tarot cards. These cards come in a deck of 78 that is then separated into 22 Major Arcana and 56 Minor Arcana. The major cards represent life’s spiritual lessons, and the minor cards represents life’s daily challenges.

It’s perfect for self-development and manifesting goals. With tarot, you can make predictions about your life, discover how to make positive changes and create your ideal future. There are many different styles of tarot cards, including food-related, kawaii and Halloween-themed cards.

After shuffling each deck eight times (the sacred number), you’re ready to begin a basic three-card spread. Choose one card from the Major Arcana deck. This card will set the tone for all the rest. This is also referred to at the Archetypal card because it reflects the person who is receiving the reading.

Divide the Minor Arcana deck into three small piles, then turn over the top card for each pile. These cards are unique as they represent the physical, mental and spiritual realms. You can also look at a three-card spread as representing the past, present and future or a situation, problem and action.

The reading is more than just deciphering what each card means at a surface level. The symbolism of each card should relate directly to the Archetypal card.

Consider tarots less about fortune telling and more about interpreting intuition. For the purpose of these readings, the zodiac sign serves as the Archetypal card.

Aries

(Eight of Wands, Ten of Wands, Page of Pentacles)

Things are moving more quickly than imagined as Libra season makes its exit. The year is nearly over! Go with the flow and let the rest of 2019 take the reigns. Taking on extra burdens will be rewarding in the end. Harvest that inspiration you have to start a new path and level up your skills.

Taurus

(Knight of Wands, Four of Pentacles, Page of Pentacles)

This week, you are charged with energy and passion. Ambition has fueled you to make more financially conscious decisions; however, saving doesn’t mean, “Don’t spend any money at all.” Use that confidence you have to learn something new. Who knows how far it will take you?

Gemini

(Eight of Wands, Page of Cups, Two of Wands)

Much like Aries, this October has things in disarray for you. Take a step back and follow the direction of the pack. A new creative idea may come out of the blue and it has given you some aspiring daydreams. You know what you want. Now is the time to work on manifesting it. You need a proper plan to execute this dream.

Cancer

(Four of Cups, Seven of Swords, Ace of Wands)

Every opportunity doesn’t deserve a “yes”. Declining is better than doing something half-heartedly. Contemplate your next step and put yourself first in order to get what you want. Stay motivated and energized because a world of opportunity is opening.

Leo

(Three of Swords, Seven of Wands, Ten of Pentacles)

The hurt and disappointment you’re experiencing right now will totally pass. Release the pain and forgive those who hurt you so that you can move on. Protect your territory. You’ve accomplished so much. Don’t let anyone take that from you. Hard work has helped you fulfill so many goals.

Virgo

(Three of Wands, Eight of Wands, Six of Swords)

Take this week to cover some new ground and explore the unknown. The world is moving quickly all around you but positive vibes will yield big results. Forget your desire for control and just go with it, Virgo! Life as you know it is changing to help you grow into the new season! Salud!

Libra

(Queen of Cups, Two of Pentacles, Nine of Swords)

You’ve supported those around you by lending your heart and compassion. You’re in flow with the energies around you. Things may be getting more hectic than usual. Try to find balance in the coming week. You don’t have to be busy to get things done. If dark thoughts start to crowd you, reach out to those friends you so graciously helped. They can nurture you too.

Scorpio

(Two of Cups, Nine of Cups, Ace of Cups)

Deep connections with new people have surprised you. Nurture these relationships and watch them grow! You’re electrifying to be around, Scorpio. The planets have provided everything you have wished for. It’s a time for joy, bliss and new found love — whatever that means to you.

Sagittarius

(Seven of Wands, Three of Wands, Four of Wands)

You’ve got a pretty full plate between your classes and other responsibilities. Prioritize yourself. Exploring new opportunities is definitely in the cards. Take a moment to celebrate all that you have achieved this year. You deserve to enjoy the fruits of your own labor.

Capricorn

(Nine of Wands, Six of Cups, Knight of Swords)

Through all of this semester’s challenges, you have remained more resilient than ever. Keep pushing through! A moment of reminiscing may bring back some fond memories. Don’t let your desire to be careful lead you into the arms of someone who should remain in the past. Diving in headfirst is too impulsive.

Aquarius

(Six of Swords, Nine of Cups, Ten of Cups)

Change has brought on a new transition in your life. Whether it’s a mental or physical shift you are experiencing, remember that it’s for the better. Express gratitude for all the things the planets have aligned you. You have created a meaningful life of connection by trusting your intuition.

Pisces

(Page of Wands, Two of Pentacles, Ace of Swords)

Creativity has been bursting at the seams! You’re full of new ideas that can aid in starting a new phase in life. Put these ideas into action. Manage your time wisely and you will be able to find your footing in navigating through the multiple priorities you have. You don’t have to be busy to get things done.