Photos: The Legendary Nights Tour at Lakewood Amphitheater

The Legendary Nights tour kicked off in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, with headline performances from Meek Mill and Future. The concert opened with performances from Doe Boy and Guap Tarantino. In 2012, Doe Boy signed to Future’s music label Freebandz. Guap Tarantino was discovered by Future and signed to Future’s music label as well. Megan Thee Stallion danced her way on stage for the second performance of the night. Megan carried out her set with some of her hit songs: “Hot Girl Summer” ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, and “Freak Nasty”. In April of 2019, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest mixtape, Fever. YG performed after Megan, he appeared on stage wearing a black vest that said “The Marathon Continues”. Before YG’s set, he played a video tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.



Future and Meek Mill appeared on stage together for the last performance of the night. Future was born in Atlanta and is well-known for some of his popular hits: “Stick Talk”, “March Madness”, and “Mask Off”. The Atlanta rapper released one album in January 2019. Meek Mill came onto the stage after Future and performed songs such as “Going Bad” and “Dangerous”. Meek’s last album was released in November 2018, with 19 songs and features from Pnb Rock, Future, Drake and Cardi B. Meek Mill and Future announced The Legendary Nights Tour in early June of this summer, with their first stop in St. Louis, Missouri. The sold-out concert was held at the Cellairis Lakewood Amphitheatre for its seventeenth stop on the tour.