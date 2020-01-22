The Atlanta Braves have signed former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $18 million deal, according to MLB Networkâ€™s Jon Heyman. The former two-time all-star will add to what is already an exceptional outfield both on defense and at the plate.

Losing Josh Donaldson in free-agency was tough for the team. However, Atlanta has added another veteran bat to sure up the lineup.

It truly is a good feeling for them to see his name on their lineup card finally.

The last time the Braves saw Ozuna was a bad night for their fans. In the 2019 NLDS, he batted .400 batted over the five-game series to lead the Cardinals past Atlanta.

Although it has been almost twenty years since the Braves won a playoff series, Trust Parkâ€™s newest slugger could do damage and lead them over the hump in the postseason.

Atlanta has made a big splash with opening day slowly approaching, hoping Ozuna will be the final piece of their playoff success puzzle