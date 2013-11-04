What you don’t know about Hookah pens

Electronic Hookah Sticks, or E-Hookah Pens, are the new “it” thing. Hookah sticks come in a variety of plastic canisters offered in an array of colors. Users accessorize these to match their shirts saying “I’m Dope,” or Jordans that are smoke gray. Hookah sticks are said to be a better smoking alternative to cigarettes and actual hookah itself, but could still be harmful, nonetheless.

Most consumers of the product have been lead to believe what they’re smoking is just vapor, which is why some intentionally pack theirs with loud for an extra kick. I assume Miley Cyrus does, because I doubt she knows how to roll a fat one.

Having tried hookah pens before, I totally understand. I’m not knocking them at all. They practically taste like Pez candy. Remember being younger and seeing other kids crush a pack of Smarties to smoke? The peach flavor reminded me of those days. So how can the sweet taste of something so innocent be vicious and guilty of putting your health at risk?

While hookah pens claim to be tobacco-free, not all hookah pens are nicotine-free. Let me explain.

If you skipped biology class, nicotine is a toxic chemical found in tobacco plants. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), once upon a time this addictive agent “was used in the United States as an insecticide and fumigant.” So, many hookah pens, like cigs, are packed with the same stuff that we used to use to kill vermin and insects. How’s that peach flavored one tasting right about now?

As most of you may know, nicotine is also highly addictive. The CDC reports that “exposure to relatively small amounts can rapidly be fatal.” Key word here being “small.”

The misconception behind hookah in general is that it is safer to smoke than regular tobacco products, which you should now see is not true. The FDA has made it clear that all tobacco products are unhealthy; that includes pretty pens that don’t leave ashes behind. Ironically, however, cannabis is still illegal. But I won’t go there.

Yet, hookah pens are becoming more popularized because of their appeal and the fallacy that they’re completely safe. The ease of access in buying one isn’t limited to smoke shops, either. Many other businesses have begun to capitalize off the new fad by adding hookah sticks to their inventory. You may feel an urge to go buy one right now.

But, be informed: While hookah pens are the perfect way to mask certain smells and avoid the K9 unit and may be cheaper than running through a pack of cigarettes a day, what you tote will always have some affect on your lungs and throat.