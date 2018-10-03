What could students from 1933 and 2018 have in common?

For many reasons, 1933 was a landmark year in American history. The country, in the grips of the Great Depression, had just witnessed the first world war and was sliding uncontrollably toward World War II. The American people had seen the end of prohibition and the attempted assassination of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In Europe, Hitler was quietly gaining power. The first radio waves from the center of the Milky Way Galaxy were detected and the loch ness monster was allegedly spotted for the first time.

In Atlanta, the Evening School (the predecessor of Georgia State) had just become autonomous as the University System of Georgia Evening School, taking it one step closer to it eventual incarnation as Georgia State University. To match this new collegiate designation, the school newspaper rebranded itself as the The Evening Signal. The first issue under the new title was published on Oct. 2, 1933.

In a later edition of the paper, one anonymous reporter wrote, “Few of us realize we are making real history. Only a few of us stop to think that day by day, we are molding the framework of a great university.”

The Evening Signal, like most things before the broadening reach of the internet, had a much more narrow field of reporting. Coverage centered on the activity of student body clubs and organizations, with a large amount of journalistic attention being paid to its fraternities and sororities.

It’s worth noting that these sororities and fraternities commanded a large amount of journalistic attention because, to the student of 1933, this was their social media; it’s the counterbalance to their rigorous school day.

Likewise, its political investigations never ventured past the school’s doors and often focused on the various student elections happening at any one time. The Evening Signal was a much more insular publication, often choosing to look inward for news—a striking difference from the broad range of topics covered by The Signal today.