Weekly News Briefs: Sept. 26

Local

Officer charged with lying about getting shot

According to a report released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Jackson police Officer Sherry Hall was found lying about a suspect shooting her. Hall had fabricated a story that a black suspect shot her but her bulletproof vest had prevented any injuries. After investigating the claims, GBI concluded that her statements were inconsistent with the evidence. Hall was charged on Friday with tampering with evidence, interfering with government property, making false statements, and violating her oath of office, according to WABE.

National

Scott’s shooting video is released by police

On Saturday, Sept. 24, Charlotte police released the first footage of Keith Scott’s shooting video. The shooting of the 43-year-old man sparked riots in North Carolina, and Atlanta, along with other, smaller ones around the nation. The footage came from two separate cameras, one from an officer’s body camera and one from a police car dashboard, according to The Guardian. While many protesters have proclaimed that the video doesn’t show enough of what happened, members of Scott’s family that the footage does not provide evidence that Scott was armed with a gun. Police said they first tried to arrest Scott after seeing him roll a marijuana blunt and saw that he was carrying a gun. They said that while officers approached him with vests on, Scott began to back away of the car, and they perceived that as a threat to them and himself.

Global

Writer gets shot after sharing offensive post on Facebook

Nahen Hattar, a Jordanian writer and political activist was shot after sharing a cartoon that was offensive to Islam on his Facebook page. Hattar was shot three times in Amman, Jordan’s capital, as he was heading to the courtroom. A witness told the Associated Press the shooter was wearing a grey robe and had a beard “characteristics of conservative Muslims”. This was the second time Hattar had shared an offensive cartoon, and had been arrested in August for sharing a post called “the God of Daesh”, according to The Washington Post. After the arrest, the Jordanian activist took the cartoon down and said he was mocking how Islamic State militants imagined God and heaven, and didn’t mean to “insult God in any way”.