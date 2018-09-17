Weekly News Briefs: Sep. 17

LOCAL

‘Unknown drug substance’ at Georgia smoke shop sends 5 to hospital

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that a man is in custody after authorities executed a search warrant on a smoke shop in Pickens County. Law enforcement officers and emergency response personnel encountered an “unknown drug substance” that sent five to the hospital. Atulkumar Jayan Patel was arrested later that day, and he faces charges of manufacturing, distributing, dispensing or possessing controlled substances and distributing Nitrous Oxide.

NATIONAL

Trump administration transferred $9.8 million from FEMA to ICE

The New York Times reported that the Department of Homeland Security transferred nearly $10 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a budget document released by the office of Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley. It showed that the money transferred from FEMA’s operations and support budget went into accounts at ICE to pay for detention and removal operations.

INTERNATIONAL

Typhoon hits Philippines and southern China

The Associated Press reported Typhoon Mangkhut hit the northern Philippines and southern China, forcing millions to evacuate and leaving dozens dead. The storm made landfall on Saturday, Sept. 15 on the northeastern tip of Luzon island in the Philippines. It moved on to Hong Kong and farther into southern China. More than 2.4 million people have been relocated and nearly 50,000 fishing boats were called back to port, according to the Guangdong provincial meteorological station.