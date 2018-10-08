Weekly News Briefs: Oct. 8

LOCAL

Georgia woman dies from West Nile Virus

WSAV-TV reported that a 90-year-old woman in Dunwoody has died from West Nile Virus, a viral infection typically spread by mosquitoes. DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford confirmed on Thursday that the woman’s death is the first from the virus in the county this year. She’s also the second person in Georgia to die from the virus so far in 2018. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the case is the second reported in Dunwoody in less than a month. On Sept. 7, a man in his 20s was reported to be infected with the virus.

NATIONAL

Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court Justice

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday by a vote of 50 to 48. He was sworn in by both Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the retired Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, whom he will replace, in a private ceremony. His confirmation sparked protests across the nation due to the sexual assault allegations against him. He will take his place on the bench, as the nationâ€™s 114th justice of the Supreme Court, on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northern Haiti

CNN reported that at least 10 people are dead after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that was felt across the entire country struck near Haiti on Saturday night, according to Haiti’s civil protection agency. Another 135 people were injured and are currently receiving treatment in hospitals. Prime Minister Jean-Henry CÃ©ant said a crisis cabinet has been created to coordinate all emergency responses to the earthquake. The earthquake was also felt in the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Turks and Caicos Islands.