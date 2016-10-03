Weekly News Briefs: Oct. 3

Local

Brother shoots 18-month-old

According to Henry County Police, a three-year-old shot and killed his brother in the head in the bedroom of their home. According to the boy’s parents, the gun had been set down and by the time they heard the gunshot and saw the baby wounded, it was unclear which child had fired the gun. Police have sent the gun to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for fingerprints. The 18-month-old was sent to a nearby children’s hospital nearby but died shortly after. FOX 5 reported that both the parents and grandparents have declined saying who the owner of the gun was. According to the parents, the three-year-old brother was adopted

National

Vandals write racist remarks on old colored school

Authorities in northern Virginia discovered racist drawings and sayings on the walls of the Ashburn Colored School. The facility opened up in 1892 as a place for black children to receive education and is now being converted to a museum. According to Loudoun County police, there were swastikas spray-painted on the building, as well as drawing of genitals and racist remarks. One of the statements on the building said “white power”. Dr. Deep Sran, the founder of the Loudoun School for the Gifted, said students that previously attended that school often faced discrimination and said that was probably related to the vandalism. According to CNN, officials have pledged to track down the vandals.

Global

Anti-abortion law in Poland sparks strikes by women

Women in Poland are set to go on a strike sparked after a new anti-abortion law in the country. The strike by women encouraged them to take off work and household duties and instead spend time doing charity work or attending demonstrations. According to The Guardian, “all terminations would be criminalized”, with a possible penalty of five years in prison for women. The law will also hold doctors associated with the abortions responsible and may be prosecuted and face time in jail as well. The law first came about as a “citizens’ initiative” which is a petition requiring over 100,000 signatures for the Parliament to consider it.