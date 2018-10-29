Weekly News Briefs: Oct. 29

LOCAL

Gwinnett middle school student stabs teacher

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a 13-year-old boy at Trickum Middle School stabbed a teacher with a butcher knife. During a class change, the eighth grader called a language arts teacher over and then pulled out the knife and stabbed her in the chest, according to a letter sent to parents by the school’s principal. Shortly after, the student grabbed a female student, but a school resource officer quickly disarmed and detained him. He was then transported to Gwinnett Countyâ€™s Youth Detention Center.

NATIONAL

13 mail bombs sent to high profile democrats

The Washington Post reported that Cesar Sayoc was arrested and charged Friday with sending 13 packages containing improvised explosive devices to high-profile figures across the country, but none of the devices detonated. The packages were sent to a number of people who have criticized or clashed with President Trump including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. At the time of the arrest, Sayoc was living in a van with stickers and images of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

INTERNATIONAL

14 children stabbed in China kindergarten

CNN reported that a woman has attacked at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing in central China with a kitchen knife. The children were slashed by the woman as they walked back to class after their morning exercises at Yudong New Century Kindergarten, according to Chongqing City Banan District police. Students were taken to a nearby hospital following the incident, and the woman was restrained and taken into custody by school security guards and staff.