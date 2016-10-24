Weekly News Briefs: Oct. 24

Local

AT&T buys Time Warner for $85.4 billion

AT&T sealed a deal to buy Time Warner, parent company of CNN, HBO, TBS, Cartoon Network and other Atlanta-based businesses, according to AJC. The broadcasting giant will be sold for $85.4 billion, as the companies announced on Saturday night. But along with the merger announcement, there were no announced plans for an organizational change within the companies. Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes said in a release after the merge, “Combining with AT&T dramatically accelerates our ability to deliver our great brands and premium content to consumers on a multi-platform basis and to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities created by the growing demand for video content”.

National

Over 11 people dead after bus crash in California

More than 11 people were killed on Sunday after a tour bus and a truck collides in a highway east of Los Angeles, California. Fourteen injured patients were taken to four nearby hospitals and while most had minor injuries, five were in critical condition. According to USA Today, California Highway Patrol officer Stephanie Hamilton said all the fatalities were passengers on the tour bus, and the number could increase once rescuers go through the entire crash scene.

Global

Over 170 inmates on the loose in Haiti

After killing their prison guard, 174 inmates escaped prison in Arcahaie, Haiti, sparking a country-wide manhunt. National police officials said they have captured twelve of those inmates, and have released a statement of “heavily armed individuals” but according to CNN, it’s unclear how many of them there are and how they broke out. SWAT teams and the US Embassy have warned nearby residents and American citizens to cooperate with police, remain cautious and stay away from the area, because of what they called a “violent prison break”.