Weekly News Briefs: Oct. 10

Local

More than 60 shots fired in Midtown

A shootout took place at the corner of Crescent Avenue and 13th Street with more than 60 shots fired and leaving over 20 vehicles damaged. The shootout took place Thursday night, according to the AJC, and police said it was someone firing from the parking lot across the town’s popular restaurants. There had been reports earlier of someone entering a nearby parking deck with an AK-47 and later, four guns were recovered by police in bushes around the area.

National

Two officers shot and killed in Califrnia

Two officers were shot and killed Saturday night while responding to a family disturbance call in a neighborhood of Palm Springs, California. Police had surrounded the suspect, setting up cars and policemen all around the neighborhood’s perimeter, and instructing residents to stay in their house and not open the door to anyone. The suspect had begun negotiating with officers since early Sunday morning at the entrance of the house when he unexpectedly shot two of them. According to The Guardian, there was a third officer which was wounded, but the police department has not yet released his name or his condition.

Global

Hurricane Matthew leaves over 917 people dead in its deadly path

Hurricane Matthew has raised Haiti’s death toll to almost 900 and United States deaths to 17. According to the Telegraph, multiple cities in Haiti have been completely flattened by the storm, and over 1.6 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power Saturday. According to the island’s officials, many people in Haiti were cut off from getting help because of mudslides and flooding. People were crushed by trees and buried under the dirt as the hurricane hit.