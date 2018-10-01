Weekly News Briefs: Oct. 2

LOCAL

Gwinnett County swears in first black judge

The first African-American to be elected to any countywide position in Gwinnett County was sworn in as a state court judge on Thursday, Sept. 27. Ronda Colvin-Leary, a Snellville attorney, won the seat in May. Multiple African-American judges have been appointed to serve on magistrate, juvenile and recorders courts, but Colvin-Leary is the first to win an election for the state court, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

NATIONAL

Senate delays vote on Kavanaugh; Trump orders FBI probe

CNN reported that Republicans and the White House agreed to a one-week delay on the confirmation vote for Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trumpâ€™s Supreme Court justice nominee, so that the FBI may investigate sexual assault allegations facing Kavanaugh. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate on Thursday, Sept. 27 and accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by two other women and has denied all allegations against him.

INTERNATIONAL

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake kills 384

CNN reported that a powerful earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi and triggered a tsunami, killing at least 384 people on Saturday. More than 540 people are being treated in several local hospitals amid the massive destruction in Palu and 29 people are missing.

The death toll could climb in the coming days, Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho warned.