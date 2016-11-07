Weekly News Briefs: Nov. 7

Local

CDC Investigates Unusual Illness in Georgia

According to CBS46, Georgia’s Department of Public Health are investigating a vague illness that is paralyzing and killing children in states across the U.S. and now here in Georgia. Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), has caused an opening of at least 89 cases so far in 33 states. Dr. Manisha Patel is leading a staff of medical practitioners to further investigate AFM. Recently, a 6-year-old boy in Washington State died and is suspected to have had AFM. This case is one of the nine cases that are being investigated in Washington. While there has been an alleged case here in Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health has yet to reveal any information on the case.

National

Al-Qaeda planning attacks on the U.S. Before Presidential Election

According to a report through U.S. News, Al-Qaeda could be plotting to attack U.S. soil on Monday. U.S. intelligence has notified terrorist task forces of the potential attacks Al Qaeda may be organizing on the states of Virginia, Texas, and New York. The report has not been independently confirmed. “The counterterrorism and homeland security communities remain vigilant and well-postured to defend against attacks here in the United States,” an FBI official told CBS. “The FBI, working with our federal, state and local counterparts, shares and assesses intelligence on a daily basis and will continue to work closely with law enforcement and intelligence community partners to identify and disrupt any potential threat to public safety.”

Global

Nigeria investigates reports of officials raping displaced women

Nigeria has kicked off an investigation surrounding allegations of officials sexually abusing women who survived the Boko Haram tragedy. The allegations stem from a report made by Human Rights Watch who details accounts of sexual abuse made by dozens of girls and women. According to CNN, Human Rights Watch explains that the women attribute the abuse to camp and vigilante members, police, and soldiers in Maiduguri, Borno’s state capital. The camps were designed to offer aid and safety to those displaced after fighting in Nigeria’s Southeast. A statement from Nigeria’s Inspector General Office claims that it’s head police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered to immediately start investigating all cases reported involving sexual abuse, gender-based violence and professional misconduct.