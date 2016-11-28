Weekly News Briefs: Nov. 29

Local

Three students in critical condition after Chattanooga crash

Six days after the Chattanooga bus crash which killed six students, three remain in the hospital in critical condition. On Monday afternoon, Johnthony Walker crashed the bus with 37 students on board in a narrow, residential street. According to officials, Woodmore Elementary School, which Walker was working for, had received multiple complaints from parents for his speedy and reckless driving. The school posted in response to the tragedy their grief and support for the childrens’ families, saying “Our staff continues to support and pray for the families who still have children in the hospital”. According to the AJC, two of the funerals took place last week and a third one is scheduled for Thursday, Dec 1.

National

Police under fire for arresting Standing Rock protesters

North Dakota sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier defended the police’s arrests of the Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters saying they will not allow “people to become unlawful”. According to The Guardian, over 525 from all around the nation have been arrested in the past months who supported the Standing Rock Sioux tribe’s attempts to fight the pipeline. The tribe believes the project will threatens their drinking water and cultural sites and have camped out on federal land. The Standing Rock Sioux chairman Dave Archambault has accused the sheriff of using unnecessary force with the protests, which landed some of them in the hospital with minor injuries and called the police confrontation with the protest an “act of terror”.

Global

Syrian army moving into Aleppo, thousands fleeing

The Syrian army is rapidly moving in the country’s capital, Aleppo, already having captured Jabal Badro and Hanano districts. According to BBC, the government forces aim to divide the city, currently under rebel rule, in two, and reach the civilians which have ran out of food and medical supplies. Over 275,000 people are currently living in the rebel-held parts of Aleppo, many of which have begun fleeing attempts, aided by Kurdish forces which are also moving in.