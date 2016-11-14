Weekly News Briefs: Nov. 14

Local

Decatur officers lose job over $7

Two Decatur police officers lost their jobs over a $7 dispute on Oct. 18. Officer Joshua L. Speed and Lt. Eric Jackson were asked to turn in their badges and were then terminated from office two days later over the missing cash. Speed found the $7 in another officer’s car and gave $2 to Jackson, who posted them on the bulletin board and sent out an e-mail to the department saying $7 had been found. A day later, he was called in to turn in his badge, and Jackson resigned, and Speed terminated, according to AJC.

National

Immigrant deportation not on Trump’s agenda

In an interview Sunday, Nov. 13, House Speaker Paul Ryan said a mass round-up and deportation is currently nowhere in the Republican agenda. According to CNN, Ryan said they’re not planning on “erecting a deportation force, (..) Donald Trump’s not planning on that”. Ryan said their most important priority is securing the country’s border, a claim which Trump confirmed on CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday night. He said that when it comes to deporting immigrants, the plan is to focus on those who have committed crimes within the United States, as well as “gang members, drug dealers, (…) probably two million, it could even be three million,” he said.

Global

Hollande unveils plaques in honor of last year’s Paris attack victims

Sunday marked the first anniversary since the terrorist attacks in France last year claimed by ISIS.This year, the president of France François Hollande along with the city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, unveiled a plaque in honor of the victims of the shooting outside Le Carillon bar and Le petit Cambodge restaurant. One teacher at the site, Matthias, told The Guardian, “We need to mark the year anniversary to show that we’ll never forget them. Life goes on, but our neighborhood will always remember this,” he said. Plaques were also unveiled at the national sports stadium in Saint-Denis, the bars and restaurants attacked, as well as the Bataclan concert hall.