Weekly News Briefs: May 29

Local

Georgia senator signs on to build a wall

Georgia Sen. David Perdue signed as a cosponsor to the Securing the Border and Protecting Our Communities Act. According to Creative Loafing, the bill will take away federal transportation grant funds from “sanctuary cities and invest the money into building President Donald Trump’s wall along the southern border. Perdue said, “Our nation is a nation of laws,”Until these cities join the rest of us in following these laws, they have no business receiving federal grant funds.”

National

The U.S still on the fence about the Paris Climate Agreement

President Donald Trump has stated that he will release a statement on the United States’ position in the Paris Climate Agreement by next week. The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement is an agreement dedicated to climate change and regulating greenhouse gas emissions. According to Global News there is speculations that President Trump will remove the U.S from the agreement. However, members of the G7, a group of the the world’s wealthiest nations, have tried to convince him to stay. President Trump has decided to take a few more days to make the decision.

Global

International Famine Relief Fund for eastern countries

According to Global News the federal government will be taking part in a International Famine Relief Fund. The fund is said to support Canada and other international organizations as they continue to assist countries such as Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen and neighboring regions. International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau told Global News that currently 20 million men, women and children are at risk of starvation and that 1.4 million children are at risk of dying due to malnutrition and disease. The U.S government plans to match the donations made by Canada in order to support the relief fund. The U.S has until June 30 to match the donation amounts.