Weekly News Briefs: May 22

Local

Atlanta to invest in transparent government technology

According to Atlanta Daily World, on May 15 the Atlanta City Council (ACC) approved a resolution directing the Department of Finance to issue a request for qualifications for software packages that will allow the city to host a “Transparent Atlanta” Website. Sponsored by ACC members Felicia Moore and Mary Norwood, the technology would enable the public to see government financial records using a website committed to financial transparency. This would allow citizens to see how their tax dollars are being spent. The website would give visibility to all financial information in the city, allowing the public to review all revenue and spending from Atlanta’s general fund.

National

President Trump makes Saudi Arabia first stop on tour abroad

On his first stop on his foreign country tour, President Donald Trump delivered a speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center on May 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. U.S. He was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump. President Trump said his speech would “be remembered as the beginning of peace in the Middle East.” According to the LA Times, the President met with multiple leaders, spent time with children at the American International School, held a sword and danced with traditional dancers during a welcome ceremony at Murabba Palace. Saudi King Salman presented President Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz al Saud medal at the Royal Court Palace.

Global

U.S. military to take steps towards transgender recruits

As reported by Global News, the U.S. Department of Defense is assessing its ability to recruit transgender people as of July 1, according to a memo signed by a Pentagon official. Last year the Pentagon lifted its ban on openly transgender people serving in the U.S. military. All military branches have been instructed to “examine their readiness to begin assessing transgender applicants into military service on July 1, 2017.” Chiefs and service secretaries of each branch must submit their reports by May 31.